Kajol is busy with the promotions of Do Patti. Starring her, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Shaikh in lead roles; the film is now streaming on Netflix. Kajol and the team of Do Patti recently joined Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show. It was here that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress revealed how her kids don't understand her sense of humour.

Kajol is known for her unabashedly goofy, honest and relatable posts on social media. However, her kids aren't too impressed with her social media skills. Kajol revealed that her kids don't understand her sense of humour and now she does whatever she wants to do on social media on her own.

Kajol's social media skills

"I think I've accepted that my kids will never get my sense of humour. My daughter got fed up and told me, 'I just don't get it. I don't understand what you're putting up on Instagram.' So, I said, 'Okay, then I'll put up whatever I want!'" she said on the show. Even when it comes to showing her affection for her kids or Ajay Devgn, the actress does it unapologetically.

Doting mother

Sharing a picture of Nysa in a pink lehenga at an event, the Salaam Venky actress had written, "Pink is usually a #barbie #goodgirl colour etc but somehow this one makes even the pink look like a #badasspink .. stunning in all the colours .. and I am super biased and not objective at all mom."

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a cop in Do Patti. Kanika Dhillon, the film's director had revealed the only inhibition the actress had about taking up the role was bike riding.