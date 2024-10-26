Kajol is all set to wow the audience in the role of a police officer in Do Patti. Featuring, her, Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Shaikh; the film is an investigative thriller. In the film, Kriti Sanon will be seen in a double role as two sisters. The sisters go through a lot of ups and downs in the film. Recently, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress also opened up about the equation she shares with sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tanishaa - Kajol's equation

While Kajol has ruled the film industry for decades, sister Tanishaa found it hard to fit into the industry. A few roles here and there but the actress failed to make a mark with her performances. Comparisons were often drawn between the two and Kajol revealed that it did soured their equation for a bit. However, it was temporary and things went back to normal between the sisters soon.

"I would say that yes, it did happen at some point, definitely. But we sorted it out. It was momentary. It wasn't something that worked too much against us. Tanishaa is in the movies and is doing films. So, that was there but it's not there anymore," she told News18. Tanishaa has also often spoken about not being that successful like her sister and brother-in-law.

"Meri family mein Ajay Devgn, Kajol sab stars hai. Main wo mukaam tak nahi pohochi. I am not a star (Ajay Devgn, Kajol all are stars in my family. I could not reach there like them)," she had once said while she was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Tanishaa was recently in news for freezing her eggs at the age of 39. The diva spoke about the toll it takes on one's body but added that it was all worth it.