It seems actress Kajol is having 'good hair days' lately. On Monday, she posted a picture where she is seen flaunting brown locks.

"#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair," she captioned the image.

Kajol's sunkissed "hairy selfie" has impressed her fans on social media, naturally.

A user commented: "So gorgeous."

Another one wrote: "Beautiful hair."

She teamed up her look with red bold lipstick.

On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with the film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.