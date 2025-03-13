Fans are often overwhelmed and starstruck when they see their favorite celebrities. There have been several instances where fans have flocked around their favorite stars, eager to click selfies. On Thursday, Kajol experienced a similar situation when she accidentally got hurt after a fan stepped on her foot while taking a selfie.

The incident occurred when Kajol was seen exiting a shop. A middle-aged fan, overcome with excitement, approached her for an autograph. As she was signing, he moved closer to click a selfie and, in his haste, accidentally stepped on her foot. Startled by the sudden pain, Kajol exclaimed, "Arrey, sambhal ke!"

Despite the unexpected mishap, Kajol handled the situation gracefully, without losing her composure. Netizens praised her poise and calm demeanor. She even smiled at the paparazzi and posed for them before obliging the fan with a selfie.

Netizens lauded Kajol's calm demeanour.

A user wrote, "That's why kajol is my favorite she handled the situation with incredible way.."

Another mentioned, "She's very respectfully handled this situation."

For the outing, Kajol opted for a beige satin shirt paired with white high-waisted pants featuring a relaxed, wide-leg silhouette. She completed her look with a neatly tied bun.

Work Front

Kajol will be seen in Maa, which is directed by Vishal Furia. Maa marks the first horror film of Kajol's career. She is also a part of Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sarzameen. The film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Kajol was last seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon and Tanvi Azmi.