Kajol and Akshay Kumar won hearts when they appeared together in Yeh Dillagi back in 1994. And their chemistry did wonders on screen, very few know that Kajol had a massive crush on Akshay back then. Yes, you read that right.

Though Kajol soon fell in love with Ajay Devgn and has lived in her marital paradise ever since, this revelation does come as a surprise.

Kajol's massive crush

It was on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 where the revelation was made. Kajol had come on the dance reality show to promote her upcoming film - Salaam Venky. When host Maniesh Paul asked Karan who was the person, the beautiful actress had a crush on apart from Ajay Devgn, KJo didn't take too long in responding.

KJo's revelation

"She had a big crush on", KJo said while turning the board that had "Akshay Kumar" written on it. It was on Kapil Sharma that Karan had made a similar revelation. He spoke about the time when he and the Fanaa actress had gone to attend the premiere of Henna featuring Rishi Kapoor and Zeba. The Dharma honcho revealed that Akshay was also supposed to attend the event and the two of them kept looking for him.

"All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other," he said.

Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9, 2022.