Bollywood actor Kajol made a head-turning appearance at an awards show on Sunday night. The 51-year-old diva gave a sensual twist to her off-shoulder outfit.

Kajol opted for a nude-colored, floor-grazing gown, which she paired with diamond jewellery. The gown featured a pleated silhouette running across the one-shoulder design, bodice, and waistline. It came with a plunging sweetheart neckline, a body-hugging fit accentuating her curves, a pleated front, and a flowy skirt that cascaded down to a floor-length hem. She completed the look with stilettos, dark red lipstick, and a messy bun.

Another video from the same event, now going viral, shows Kajol snapping at paparazzi and asking them to move away. Surrounded by photographers trying to take her video byte, the actor appeared visibly uncomfortable and eventually lashed out at them.

In the video, she said, "Peeche Ho Jao.." ( Go back)

Netizens criticised her behaviour, comparing her to Jaya Bachchan, and also trolled her outfit choice. Some even alleged that her skin-whitening treatments looked "overdone."

A user wrote, "Next Jaya Bachchan arrives.."

Another wrote, "What a horrible outfit?"

The third one mentioned, "Not only is she so angry and irritated with the noise and crowd around but also looks uncomfortable in the dress.."

Work front

Kajol's most recent film was Sarzameen. It also featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is now set to star in the upcoming action thriller Maharani, helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. Kajol also announced Season 2 of her hit legal drama The Trial.