Kajol is busy with the promotional spree for her upcoming web The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha. The second instalment is set to release on September 19, 2025. The actor was recently spotted at a city event wearing a beige pantsuit, paired with high heels and a tucked-in white shirt.

During the promotional event, Kajol lost her balance while posing for the paparazzi. She was accompanied by Jisshu Sengupta. In the viral clip, Kajol almost tripped but managed to steady herself by holding tightly onto Jisshu Sengupta's arm. Thanks to his support, she didn't stumble or fall.

However, netizens criticised her heavily, mocking both her outfit choice and her inability to maintain balance. Many even speculated that she might have been drunk.

One user wrote, "Koi baat nahi. Kal parson beti bhi aise dagmaga rahi thi ..." (A few days ago, even her daughter Nysa was seen trembling).

Another commented, "Probably drunk.."

On Friday (August 22), the makers dropped the trailer of the show and revealed that The Trial season will start streaming from September 19, 2025. Produced by Banijay Asia, the legal drama introduces fresh faces alongside the returning cast.

Besides acting, Kajol has also teamed up with novelist Twinkle Khanna for a chat show. Titled "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle", the two ladies are slated to have an intense and unapologetically unfiltered talk show with the biggest names in Bollywood and the industry's Who's Who. Expect the hottest takes on the coolest topics, all fired up by the infectious energy of its vivacious hosts.

Season 1 of The Trial premiered in July 2023 and was widely appreciated for Kajol's powerful performance and the show's gripping narrative. Mark your calendars for September 19, 2025, to catch Kajol's return as Noyonika Sengupta exclusively on JioHotstar.