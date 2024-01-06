Tanishaa Mukerji is basking in the limelight of her performances in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. The talented actress might not have had a successful journey in the industry but she is making the most of this dancing opportunity. Tanishaa heaped praise on her brother-in-law Ajay Devgn in a recent interview. She said that Ajay decided to look after her career and set it right after a series of her films failed.

When Ajay tried reviving her career

Tanishaa said that Ajay fixed a secretary for her and is a complete family man who looked after the entire family. "Ajay came in later. He realised, 'Ye kya ho raha hai (what is happening with her career)' and then he was like, 'Wait a minute baby, let me come in.' He came after my launch and after I was out of work for about 2-3 years. It all went downhill. Then Ajay got me a secretary. At that time, there were secretaries. KS Sanjay was fixed as my secretary by Ajay," she told Sidharth Kannan.

Tanishaa went on to add that she was bombarded with film offers back then. However, the films and the plots lacked substance and weight. She revealed that she couldn't relate to majority of the roles which were offered to her and thus didn't take up much work. Kajol's sister added that she probably came at the wrong time in the industry.

Why Kajol hasn't watched Neal N Nikki

The Shhhh actress also added that Kajol hasn't watched Neal N Nikki yet because of too many kissing scenes in it. "It was too much kissing on-screen. My sister has not watched the film until today. Even I tell my friend's kids to watch it after growing up a little bit. That conservativeness exists in our country. You are influencing young minds. At that time, I didn't get involved in it enough," she added in the interview.

Tanishaa recently made news when she revealed that she had frozen her eggs when she was 39. She added that her body went through an upheaval and hormonal imbalance but in the end it was all worth it.