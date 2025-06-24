Bollywood actor Kajol is currently busy promoting her upcoming film MAA, which is set to release this Friday. The film revolves around a mother who transforms into Kali to end a demonic curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal. It also highlights the divine energy and strength that a mother embodies.

In an earlier interview with Galatta India, Kajol was asked if she had ever experienced negative energies. She admitted that she had, multiple times. "Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn't right. I've shot at places where I couldn't sleep all night, where I felt it would be best to just leave. There are quite a few places like that."

Her statement didn't sit well with netizens, who criticised her heavily for it.

Days after the backlash, and with her film's release around the corner, the actor has finally broken her silence regarding the controversy, particularly around her comments on Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

Kajol took to her X handle and wrote, "I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking, and I've seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It's a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children."

Netizens reacted rather harshly to her statement and slammed her even more.

A comment read, "Kajol is just trying to promote her new horror movie that's it!"

Another comment read, "For promoting her new horror film she's making baseless and useless statements on Ramoji film City, I have friends who work in that film City they never spoken a single word according to her statement and they even worked in the nights..."

Work front

MAA releases in theatres on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and is presented by Jio Studios in association with Devgn Films.

Kajol also has Sarzameen next, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Although the film was initially slated for a 2024 release, it has been delayed for undisclosed reasons.