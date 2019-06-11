Viu, India's leading entertainment streaming service, is brightening up its Telugu subscriber's weekend binge-watching experience with a line-up of top exclusive free to watch regional movies ; Hushaaru , Kavacham, Jakkana, Yeh Mantram Vesave ,Nartansala , Suryakantam, and Prem Katha Chitram2.

After Hushaaru, a refreshing movie, capturing the hilarious side to friendships with zest, starring Pawan Kalyan, Priya Vadlamani, the latest is Telugu Hit Kavacham which makes world digital premiere on its platform. Featuring popular actors Kajal Aggarwal and Bellamkonda Sreenivas in lead roles, the movie is a high voltage-action thriller by debutant director Sreenivas Mamilla. All these movies are sure shot to make your weekend movie binge livelier.

Adding more excitement and other movies to watch out this month are actor Sunil's Jakkanna - a fun film, Vijay Deverakonda's Ye Mantram Vesave, Srinivas Chakravarthy's Narthanasala, a smart and witty comedy, Suryakantham – a romcom that tells a story of an eccentric girl who turns everyone's worlds upside down, and Premakatha Chitram 2, actor Sudheer Babu and Nandita's hilarious ghost story.

Viu India has already seen success with its Telugu comedy Pelli Gola and science fiction series Pilla, and in the coming months many more exclusive Telugu films are lined up in Viu.

Viu's unique value proposition of fresh and localized regional and local premium TV shows, movies and originals entertain millions of consumers every day. The service can be accessed via the Viu app available for free on the App Store and Google Play, on connected devices such as smart phones and tablets, and on the web at www.viu.com.