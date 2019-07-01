After rocking south and Bollywood, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now heading to international level. The actress is in talks with actor-turned-producer Vishnu Manchu to make her Hollywood debut.

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004 as she forayed into the southern industry with Telugu movie Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. Then there was no look back for this talented actress, who starred in over 50 films in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages in her career spanning one and half decade. Today, she is one of the most sought after actresses down south.

After wowing the audience in India, Kajal Aggarwal is gearing up to entertain international viewers. The actress set to play the lead in a big-budget bilingual movie, which is simultaneously made in English and Telugu. Vishnu Manchu is bankrolling it under his banner VMR Entertainment.

The film is touted to be a gripping drama that will entertainer all sections of the audience. The makers are currently on a look for a suitable heroine in the film, which is directed by a Hollywood filmmaker. Vishnu Manchu feels that Kajal Aggarwal fits the bill perfectly. Hence, he is said to have approached her with the offer. The actress is also impressed with the script and currently in discussions with the makers

"The talks are in their advanced stage. Kajal Aggarwal is super happy with the script and the magnitude of the project. She's likely to sign the dotted lines soon. Apparently, the actress will be sporting a never-seen-before look, a far cry from the roles she has played earlier and the looks she has sported so far," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Kajal Aggarwal already has three big-ticket projects like Paris Paris, Comali and Ranarangam in her kitty. If everything goes well, Vishnu Manchu's film will be her fourth upcoming project. Apart from these films, the actress is also on the verge of signing a women-centric project, which is directed by Prashanth Varma of Awe and Kalki fame and produced by C Kalyan.

"Kajal Agarwal is impressed with Prashanth Varma's work in the film Awe. Then, he'd directed her for the remake of Queen too, though his name is not officially mentioned in it. So, when Prashanth narrated a story to her, she liked it and agreed to do," DC quoted another source as saying.