South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal is apparently following Rakul Preet Singh and Vijay's footsteps, as she is said to have decided to take a cut in her remuneration to stay in the game.

The coronavirus pandemic has put the film industry in big trouble with the shooting and release of the movies, which were ready to hit the screens, delayed uncertainly. As per the current scenario, the theatres will not open for another six months. Small and medium budget films are released on the OTT platforms to reduce the losses. But the makers of big-ticket films have been tough in tackling the current situation.

The producers are finding ways to cut the budgets of their upcoming projects to save themselves from suffering huge losses. One of them is cutting down the salaries of the lead actors and few of them have succeeded in accepting the producers' request. Vijay and Rakul Preet Singh have agreed for a reduction in their remunerations for their on-going and upcoming projects.

The latest to join the league of these actors is none other than Kajal Aggarwal, who is one among the highly-paid actresses down south. She is said to have agreed to slash her remunerations to help the filmmakers in this time of lockdown. According to the reports, she charges close to Rs 2 crore per film. She is ready to take 25 percent and get Rs 1.5 crore for a movie to stay in the game.

Kajal Aggarwal has completed the shooting of Paris Paris long back, but its release delayed for unknown reasons. The actress has five big-ticket movies like Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika and Indian 2 in her kitty. She has already started shooting some of them, but their filming was delayed due to the COVID-19 scare. She is waiting to join their shoot soon.