Actresses are often seen inaugurating different stores as the chief guests. Also, for these inaugurals, they are paid huge amounts, depending on their stardom. The management of the store provides jewellery and outfits to the actors to inaugurate the store.

Once the programme is done, artistes usually return the accessories and all the other stuff that was provided to them. But sometimes, few celebrities don't return those clothes or jewellery and this is when the managements, to keep up the good relations, don't utter a single word, and let their things go.

Did Kajal leave the city wearing the same sari?

Looks like something similar to this has happened recently and the news has been doing rounds on social media for all the right reasons. Actress Kajal Aggarwal was in Hyderabad recently for the launch of a fashion store.

Arriving a day in advance, it is said that the actress has asked the showroom management to send jewellery, costumes and it is said that a couple of saris and readymade blouses have been sent to her so that she could choose anyone from them.

Our heroine has picked a sari that costs almost a lakh, and also some amazing jewellery. After the event, it is the responsibility of the actress to return the costumes, but it is said that Kajal hasn't done that. Instead of going back to the hotel and changing, the actress has left the city wearing the same sari.

She was papped at the airport wearing the sari and many were surprised to see her travelling in a sari. Also, sources have said that the management of the store hasn't asked the actress anything again about the sari because they wanted to maintain good relations with her.

We do not know whether the actress was in a hurry to not miss her flight or she had to attend some other event. Well, this could even be a rumour or speculation too. Let us see what the actress has to say about it.