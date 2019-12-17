Popular Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal has confirmed the news about her wax statue to be displayed at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The excited actress has revealed that it will be launched on February 5, 2020.

Madame Tussauds features the wax statues of several celebs from India. Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Prabhu Deva, Sathyaraj and Sridevi are some of the southern celebs to have this honour. The latest to enter the league is Kajal Aggarwal.

Elated Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share the news about her wax statue at the Madame Tussauds. She wrote, "Excited and honoured to unveil my very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore! On the 5th of February 2020, I will be @mtssingapore in the Ultimate Film Star Experience to introduce my figure, stay tuned! #MadameTussaudsSG #UltimateFilmStarExperience."

Besides sharing some photos of the wax statue in making, Kajal Aggarwal recalled her visit to Madame Tussauds during her childhood. The actress wrote, "I remember going to @madametussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I've always looked up to, admired and been in love with.. overwhelmed to be amongst them myself! ❤️."

Kajal Aggarwal added, "This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note.. the insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it.. forever thankful to have all of you by my side.. this ones for each one of you! Me and my other half will see you in Singapore on 05/02/2020 ! ‍♀️ (how could I not say that?! )"

The news about Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue, which will be placed at Madame Tussauds in Singapore, has thrilled all her family members, fans and colleagues from the film industry.

Nisha Aggarwal replied, "So proud of u bayveee... best news ever ;) Woooohooo can't wait!"

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas wrote, "Wohooo at last, was waiting for this day big big congratulations❗ ️"