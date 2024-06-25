Anil Kapoor is hosting the third season of Bigg Boss OTT. The show was premiered on Friday. And this year from day 1 that is Saturday, tempers inside the house have flared up. The inmates have already started to belittle and gossip about each other.

This time one can see diverse constants are part of BB from social media influencers, rural influencers, actors, and Youtubers among others.

With contestants from walks of the world of entertainment, they are bound to have differences in opinions.

Shivani Kumari's remark on Poloumi Das's plunging neckline outfit irks netizens

And this is what happened when Shivani Kumari commented on fellow contestant Poulomi Das's clothes, Poulomi was wearing a black plunging neckline outfit.

As Shivani passed by Poulomi, she passed a comment and murmured about how she felt comfortable wearing such low-neckline outfits.

She further looked at her dress and stated that she could not even wear an outfit which has a slightly deep neckline.

Shivani said, "Kaise itne bade Gale ke kapde pehen lete hai, yaha toh thoda Sa bhi neeche ho toh nahi chalta. Ye log hi-fi hai."( How can one wear low neckline outfits, even if the dress is slightly inappropriate I feel uncomfortable).

This incident happened on a live feed.

However, a clip-on Jio Cinema shows Poulomi Das interacting with her housemates and vibing on Naezy

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the contestants who entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 include Lovekesh Kataria, Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, actor Ranvir Shorey, vlogger Shivani Kumari, actor Sana Makbul Khan, social media influencer Vishal Pandey, journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actor Sai Ketan Rao, tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani, actor and model Sana Sultaan Khan, boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, and actor Poulomi Das.