Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser has sent social media into a tizzy. The terrific actor seems all set to break all box office records with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next. Starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir's gangster look has created a storm among the audience. Ranbir was spotted by the paparazzi earlier today.

Ranbir loses cool

As Ranbir came out of the car wearing a cap and a sweatshirt, paps were seen following him ahead. The Kapoor lad lost his cool at this and yelled at them asking where were they entering and not to enter inside the building. "Kahan ghus rahe ho? Building mein mat ghuso," he said rudely. Some shutterbugs even apologized to the actor.

Social media reactions

"He is looking like a homeless person in that costume," wrote one user. "He has no hair is the reason he always wears a beanie," another user wrote. "Why is he wearing cap" a social media user asked. "Why so much of attitude," another social media user questioned. "Why so rude he should have respect," one more person opined.

Many on social media even questioned why Ranbir was wearing a beanie and speculated if he was losing hair. Many even co-related him losing hair to his anger and him keeping his head covered. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt recently came back from their family holiday in New York. On his birthday, Alia wished him with a number of pictures and gave their fans a sneak peek into their happy world.