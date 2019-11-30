Kady McDermott and Gabby Allen sure keep busy even when on a retreat. The pair were quite active on Instagram, teasing their followers with some sultry snaps.

Reportedly, The Love Island star, left absolutely nothing to the imagination as she bared all for a nude snap with her peachy posterior facing the camera. Kady stood at the edge of her apartment's swimming pool with a stunning view of the sea and surrounding mountains as her backdrop.

Her pal apparently chose the same spot for her own snap, Gabby showcased her athletic form as she lowered herself into the splits for a very impressive shot of her own. Personal trainer Gabby showed off her sizzling frame in a neon green bikini teamed with a pair of black thong-style bikini bottoms.

But the pair didn't stop there, the two reality stars reportedly offered further insights into their day as they shared clips and pictures of Gabby rinsing off in the shower and bikini-clad Kady enjoying a drink.

Her physique sure puts to rest any pregnancy rumours that may still be swirling. It was reported earlier that Kady was being hounded by fans for being pregnant after the star made a mysterious hospital visit. The star denied being pregnant and clarified that she visited the hospital for a family member.

Kady McDermott and Gabby Allen seemed like they were having fun. Kady seems to have been dodging pregnancy rumours for a while now. But it looks like these sizzling snaps should put to rest any rumours that hope to rear their head. We have to say Kady McDermott sure looks gorgeous in the snaps. You can check out the pics here: