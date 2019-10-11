The music fraternity is mourning the death of Padmashri awardee and popular saxophone exponent, Kadri Gopalnath, who died on Friday, 11 October following brief illness at a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was aged 69 and survived by his wife Sarojini and two sons Manikanth Kadri and Guruprasad Kadri and daughter Ambika Mohan.

He was born on December 6, 1949 to Thaniappa and Gangamma in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. His first music guru was his father, who was a Nadaswara artiste. Kadri Gopalnath got attracted towards saxophone when he first came across a recital in the band set of the then Mysore Palace.

He learnt Carnatic music from N Gopalakrishna Iyer and took two decades for him to master the instrument. In his long career, he gave performances across the world.

There were many firsts to his credit. Notably, he was the first Carnatic musician to be invited to the BBC Promenade concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kadri Gopalnath was conferred the honorary doctorates by the Mangalore and Bangalore universities. He also won numerous of awards that include Padma Shri award, Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award and Karnataka Kalasri Award.

Celebs Mourn Death

From AR Rahman to Sri Devi Prasad, many musicians have condoled the death of saxophone exponent. Check out their messages posted on Twitter below:

Pravin Godkhindi: My jugalbandi partner the saxophone legend padmashri dr kadri gopalnath ji is no more, a sad day for music.. he was a like a guru to me.. RIP maestro #kadri #gopalnath #icm #jugalbandi

Sid Sriram: RIP to the trailblazing and incredible Carnatic extraordinaire Sri Kadri Gopalnath

Haricharan: Can't believe #KadriGopalnath sir is No more. Warmest regards & Condolences to his Family members. @ManikanthKadri

MALAVIKA AVINASH: Karnataka's shining star #KadriGopalnath,who adapted a western instrument like Saxophone to Carnatic music to make it seem like they always belonged departs rather shockingly early!ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಲೋಕದ ಅಪ್ರತಿಮ ಕನ್ನಡದ ರತ್ನ!ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ! Shradhdha "Anjali Anjali Pushpanjali"

Chetan Kumar: Trailblazing Carnatic saxophonist #kadrigopalnath just passed away

I remember performing Carnatic saxophone for him when i was a 10 year-old back in Chicago. He had invited me to come to Chennai & learn from him

I still play saxophone today 'cuz of such inspiration

Thank you

A.R.Rahman: Another Master gone too soon RIP #kadrigopalnath

DEVI SRI PRASAD: Extremely Sad to hear abt the demise of The Great Carnatic Saxophone Legend Sri #KadriGopalnath Sir

His rendering of ALAIPAAYUDHE is one of my all time favourites

May his soul R.I.P & may God give Strength to his Family