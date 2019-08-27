The final leg of shooting of Vijay and Nayanthara's upcoming movie Bigil is in progress in New Delhi. The dubbing works and other post-production works are simultaneously happening. While Thalapathy portion has completed his portion already, the sequences featuring Vivekh, Anandraj and others are being shot in the capital city of India.

So far, everything has been completed as per the plans and the makers are now deciding to start the film's promotion. In September, the Bigil team is expected to make a lot of announcement along with the date of the audio launch function of Atlee Kumar-directorial flick.

Sources say that the makers want to unveil a few singles before the audio launch function. It has to be noted that 'Singapenney' number from Bigil has already been released and met with stupendous response from the audience.

The second song from the album is expected to be out in the first week of September, while the complete audio will be launched on 15 September.

Bigil is scheduled for release on 24 October to coincide with the celebration of Diwali festival.

AR Rahman has scored the music for Bigil. With the first single winning the hearts of the audience, there is a good amount of expectations riding on the album.

Vijay-starrer sports-drama has Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Yogi Babu, Pooviyar and others are in the cast. The film has GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.