Diwali 2019 will be an action-packed festival for Tamil cine-goers as four big movies are gearing up to hit the screens. Vijay's Bigil, Dhanush's Pattas, Karthi's Kaithi and Vishal Krisha-starrer Action are the movies that will light the screens during the festive season in 2019.

Bigil

Vijay's Bigil is the first among the four to announce its release plans. It is a sports-drama directed by Atlee Kumar. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick in which Thalapathy is said to be playing dual roles. It is a story of a coach who desires to see his women football team's victory against all odds in a national-level tournament. Undoubtedly, this is the biggest film to release this Diwali in Kollywood.

Pattas

Dhanush too will be doing dual roles in Pattas, directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar. He has paired up with Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the female leads. The story of the film will reportedly revolve around a marital art practised by the Cholas even before Kalari. Basically, the movie is high on emotional quotient.

Kaithi

Karthi has collaborated with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is going to direct Thalapathy Vijay soon, of Maanagaram fame. It tells the story of a prisoner and what happens in 48 hours since he escape from a jail. The poster of the film has indicated that it is an intense film.

Action

It is an action-romantic movie in which Tamannaah Bhatia plays the female lead and Aishwarya Lekshmi of Mayanadhi fame will be seen in an important role. The major portions of the Tamil flick is shot in foreign countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan. With the Sundar C helming the film, the audience can expect action and comedy in equal proportions.

The four movies guarantee to entertain the audience to fullest, but it has to be seen whether the clash will impact on each other's collection at the box office.