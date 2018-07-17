If CS Amudhan's Tamizh Padam 2 has won the hearts of the youth with its hilarious spoofs, Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam has impressed the family audience, attracting viewers in huge numbers. Notably, vice president Venkaiah Naidu, who watched the movie has given it a thumbs-up.

In the first weekend, Kadaikutty Singam earned over Rs 11 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office. A major part of the revenue arrived from Chennai, Chengalpet and Coimbatore where the movie has raked in Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 2.2 crore, respectively.

It has become the fifth highest-grossing movie in the first weekend after Rajinikanth's Kaala, Suriya's TSK and Tamizh Padam 2. The positive word by Venkaiah Naidu is expected to boost the collection of the bilingual film, which has been made in Tamil and Telugu.

Thanking the vice president for his positive words, Suriya tweeted, "Sir truly honoured!! A leader of your stature took time to pay attention to our efforts means the world to us... Our team is overwhelmed by your gesture and inspired to make cinema a value based entertainment... #ChinnaBabu #KadaiKuttySingam. [sic]"

With no big movies releasing this week, Kadaikutty Singam is expected to do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam has said that the movie has brought back the female audience to theatres. "Those who did not come to cinema halls are coming to theatres which has excited the theatre owners," Tamil media quotes him as saying.

Kadaikuttu Singam is written and directed by Pandiraj and stars Sathyaraj and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles.