Social media influencer Anjali Arora, best known for her viral Kacha Badam dance video and her stint on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, has once again grabbed headlines.

A video of the influencer dancing at a club in Pattaya in Thailand, has gone viral. Dressed in a shimmery pastel halter-neck crop top with a plunging neckline and a high-slit skirt, Anjali was seen grooving to the popular track O Saki Saki, accompanied by background dancers.

This is Anjali's next video from Thailand .

Anjali Arora commands the stage in Pattaya, Thailand with her signature charisma and energy—transforming every beat into a moment of irresistible charm. pic.twitter.com/uHgWLOFkpU — बस यू ही... (@bas_yuhi_) August 21, 2025

While her bold performance caught attention, it also sparked mixed reactions online. Some users speculated whether she was shifting her career towards club performances.

A user wrote, "Anjali Arora of Kacha Badam fame has taken up dancing in posh clubs as a career it seems. Did she change her career?"

Another added, "Shelf life for viral fame is only 1–2 years. You have to start a business or find a stable career, otherwise dancing in Pattaya or flying to Dubai becomes the only option."

This comes just weeks after Anjali shared a completely different side of her life, posting a video from her Kedarnath trip with boyfriend Akash Sansanwal. The couple was seen visiting the temple, chanting Har Har Mahadev, and soaking in the serene beauty of the snow-clad mountains.