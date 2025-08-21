Kaccha Badam fame Anjali Arora slammed for vulgar dance moves at Thailand Club; Netizens say 'worst way to earn money'
Kaccha Badam fame Anjali Arora slammed for vulgar dance moves at Thailand Club; Netizens say 'worst way to earn money'Twitter

Social media influencer Anjali Arora, best known for her viral Kacha Badam dance video and her stint on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, has once again grabbed headlines.

A video of the influencer dancing at a club in Pattaya in Thailand, has gone viral. Dressed in a shimmery pastel halter-neck crop top with a plunging neckline and a high-slit skirt, Anjali was seen grooving to the popular track O Saki Saki, accompanied by background dancers.

While her bold performance caught attention, it also sparked mixed reactions online. Some users speculated whether she was shifting her career towards club performances.

A user wrote, "Anjali Arora of Kacha Badam fame has taken up dancing in posh clubs as a career it seems. Did she change her career?"

Another added, "Shelf life for viral fame is only 1–2 years. You have to start a business or find a stable career, otherwise dancing in Pattaya or flying to Dubai becomes the only option."

This comes just weeks after Anjali shared a completely different side of her life, posting a video from her Kedarnath trip with boyfriend Akash Sansanwal. The couple was seen visiting the temple, chanting Har Har Mahadev, and soaking in the serene beauty of the snow-clad mountains. 

