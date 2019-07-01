A powerful bomb blast near the defence ministry rocked Kabul on Monday, July 1. At least 10 people were injured and rushed to the hospital, authorities said.

The official spokesperson of the city police, Firdous Faramaz, confirmed the explosion but did not reveal any further details, including casualties.

Mohammad Karim, a police official in the area of the attack, said that a car bomb exploded outside the defence ministry building in the morning. He also revealed that the militants who carried out the attack ran into a high-rise building located in a crowded market nearby and opened fire on the ministry, reported Al Jazeera.

The Afghan Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said that around 68 people were taken to hospitals after the blast.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

