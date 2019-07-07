At a time when Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been facing a lot of heat for his recent comments, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel yet again targeted Alia Bhatt while defending the director.

Comparing the characters of Kabir Singh with that of Safeena played by Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, Rangoli slammed people who have been criticising the film Kabir Singh for its apparent abusive nature.

Kangana's sister opined that while a lot of feminists have been lambasting Sandeep and his film's character for its abusive behaviour, no one said anything about Alia's character in Gully Boy, which was similarly violent in nature.

Rangoli pointed out that Safeena in Gully Boy was shown breaking bottle on a woman's head when she and her boyfriend played by Ranveer Singh started getting close. While Safeena repeatedly attacked girls who she felt were getting close to her boyfriend, but never questioned the guy, Rangoli pointed out.

Rangoli ridiculed the people who found Safeena as a flawless character, but went ahead criticising Kabir Singh.

Read Rangoli's tweets below:

"yeh jo berozgaar anpadh gawar feminazi jo Kabir Singh pe kood pade hai, Inko Gully Boy ke Safeena @aliaa08 mein kuch burai nahin lagi, she was violent, abusive and criminal beyond Kabir can ever be [sic]."

"Every time her boy friend slept with another woman please note she never said anything to him, woh Raja beta hai, but she broke bottles on woman's head, they are hospitalised and criminal cases were put on Safeena [sic]."

"Woman against woman, if your man cheats on you don't want to talk to you not take your calls go beat up the woman he likes, yeh sab feminist ispe khade hokar taliyaan marte hain... socho !! [sic]."

While so much being said about Kabir Singh and its director, the controversy is far from being dead anytime soon. Meanwhile, Sandeep recently triggered another row with his comments, wherein, he said that people in deep love should have the liberty to slap or kiss their women.