Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is basking in on the success of Kabir Singh, has revealed that he is in talks with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu for his next movie, which happens to be his third film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his debut as an independent director with Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy, which was a huge success at the box office. After seeing the response, the director remade it in Hindi as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. With its Hindi version becoming an even bigger success, all eyes are now set on his next movie.

In an interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he has narrated one-liner story to Mahesh Babu and is currently working on a full-fledged script. "Yet to narrate him. I just narrated a line to him (Mahesh). I have to complete the writing process," the director told BollywoodHungama.

Mahesh Babu's fans are curious to know whether it will mark his debut in Bollywood. When asked about it, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "I don't know. I am still in the writing process. I will meet him (Mahesh Babu), once I am done with it."

Kabir Singh has not only become a blockbuster success at the box office but also emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019, beating the records of Salman Khan's Bharat and Uri. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is now a hot property in Bollywood with some producers vying their hands get him to direct their films.

When asked about offers from B-Town, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "I have received a couple for calls from a couple of producers and it is very interesting. You see their names in the news from a very long time."