Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, is all set to hit the screens this Friday. As the movie has a good hype around it, it is being expected to have an excellent start at the box office.

Kabir Singh is a movie about an alcoholic surgeon, who sets off on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend's family forces her to marry someone else. The film showcases the unconventional emotional journey of the two characters.

While the original film was highly acclaimed film, expectations with Kabir Singh are even higher. It is being said that Kabir Singh can become Shahid's highest opening day grossing solo movie at the box office, beating Shaandaar which had collected Rs 13.10 crore at the domestic market.

The advance booking for the film has reportedly been going at a good rate, and Kabir Singh is not just expected to make double-digit opening day box office collection, but also may become Shahid's highest opener as well.

"#KabirSingh Advance booking is FANTASTIC at Major cities. Bound to grow more today & tomorrow. Film is all set for a double digit opening, Highest solo opening of @shahidkapoor career on cards. Music is also ruling charts [sic]," trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted.

Meanwhile, Paadmavat is Shahid's highest opening day grossing film, but it also featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and so, it cannot be called just a Shahid-starrer. Padmaavat had collected Rs 18 crore on first day.

Everything about Kabir Singh is being appreciated. First, the trailer received wide positive response, and then the songs also became top trending numbers. Shahid and Kiara Advani's fresh chemistry is also being much liked.

Being a solo major release, and considering the buzz around the movie, Kabir Singh is expected to make a first day box office collection of around Rs 12-14 crore at the domestic market.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is likely to have an impressive star at the ticket counters.