After Rekha running away from Amitabh Bachchan's portrait calling it 'danger zone', we have something more interesting that took place at the recent Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020 that saw a bunch of celebs who graced the event and got clicked with their bold and stunning portraits.

According to a Spotboye report, veteran actor Kabir Bedi asked for Sunny Leone's mobile number when the two were busy in a conversation with each other at the recent Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020. The Ragini MMS 2 actress didn't share her number but in fact, gave her husband Daniel Weber's contact details to him.

This was indeed hilarious. The report further shared details of television actors Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma royally ignoring each other. They share a past history and at the launch event, when they came face-to-face, instead of exchanging hi's and hellos, the two decided to give each other a cold shoulder.

Kabir Bedi's personal life

Coming back to the Kabir Bedi incident, let us tell you, Kabir has been married four times. He wed his longtime partner Parveen Dusanj a day before his 70th birthday. Parveen is born British and is four years younger than Kabir's daughter Pooja Bedi. Kabir and Parveen, who have an age gap of 29 years, have been together for 10 years now.

Kabir Bedi was rumored to be in a relationship with the 70s beauty Parveen Babi. It is also said that after their alleged breakup Parveen couldn't bear the shock and lived her entire life alone.

Kabir Bedi's granddaughter Alaya F makes her Bollywood debut

Kabir Bedi's granddaughter Alaya F recently made her Bollywood debut in 'Jawani Janeman' opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. When asked about her granddaughter's performance he said "I am so proud of Alaya for the performance she has given. It's such a beautiful performance and that too working with seasoned actors like Saif (Saif Ali Khan) and Tabu. "We are very proud of Alaya. She has done a great job in the film."