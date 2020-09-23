Kabhi cop, Kabhi politician: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey now has a political music video [Watch]

Bihar's much-talked about Director General of Police (DGP) Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey, IPS who has been in the news in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is all set to create havoc with his new music video, 'Robinhood of Bihar'.

The music video is rendered by Deepak Thakur, who shot to fame due to Bigg Boss Season 12, also features in the video with DGP Pandey. In the video, the former Bihar police chief will be seen in an all-new avatar that might just give Chulbul Pandey a run for his money.

The teaser for the video was released after the significant development that DGP Pandey took voluntary retirement from service on Tuesday and his request for VRS was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan. Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, the Director-General of Civil Defence and Fire Services, has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders.

Former Bihar Police chief to launch himself in the political arena

Speculations were rife from past few months that the Bihar Police chief might shed his uniform untimely in order to launch himself in the political arena. Pandey took voluntary retirement in 2009 to contest Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket. Confident of getting a BJP ticket, he resigned from the IPS, but the other candidate in the fray for the ticket Lalmuni Choubey.

The former Bihar police chief said that his VRS should not be linked to Sushant's case and anyone doing so is committing a mistake. Pandey added that he only wanted to help Sushant's old and ailing father and Supreme Court also supported Bihar Police's decision to file an FIR in Sushant's case.