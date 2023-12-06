When Anand Mahindra approached him

Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about how he went on to buy a Kabbadi team in the pro-kabbadi league. Bachchan Jr is the owner of PKL franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers. Abhishek revealed that it was Mr Anand Mahindra who first spoke to him about bringing kabbadi to such a stage and the onset of pro-kabbadi league.

Abhishek revealed that Mahindra knew about his interest in cricket, football and basketball. He added that every time they met, they used to discuss sports at length. And it was at one such event that he floated around the idea of Pro-Kabbadi league to him. AB Jr revealed that it took him some time to wrap his around it. He added that he made his team do the research and statistical analysis on this.

Owning the team

"My first reaction was Kabaddi, wow, nobody was thinking about it at that point in time. I told him let me get back to you. Me and my team did a bit of background research. I played kabaddi as a child, but it was all very casual. Then I saw how modern-day kabaddi was being played. I also went to check out a kabaddi match near my home, it was a local tournament but 10,000 people were watching it," Abhishek told NDTV.

"The atmosphere just blew me away. I was wondering why haven't we put this on the national stage. It ticked all the boxes of the kind of work I wanted to do in sports. I spoke to Mr. Mahindra and said, I am on," he went on to say. The Ghoomer actor further added that sometimes the kabbadi players get paid even more than him.

Abhishek Bachchan and the entire Bachchan clan turned up in excitement for the premiere of The Archies starring Agastya Nanda. From Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Nanda to Shweta Bachchan; the entire Bachchan clan was there rooting for the handsome boy.

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Saigal are making their Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial. The film is slated to drop on Netflix on December 7, 2023.