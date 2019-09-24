Suriya and KV Anand's Kaappaan has got a decent start at the overseas box office. The Tamil film has performed well in the foreign countries like in the US, UK and Malaysia.

As per Bollywood Hungama, Kaappaan has grossed Rs 89.94 lakh ($1,26,797) from 86 screens. The film was opened with Thursday premieres and managed to do well in spite of getting mixed reviews from the critics.

Interestingly, the Suriya-starrer has topped the list in the top performing movies in the last weekend among the Indian movies at the UK box office. It has grossed 52.37 lakh (£59,113) from 89 screens. Bollywood movie Dream Girl is in the second place by earning Rs 45.10 lakh (£50,947) in its second weekend.

In Australia, Kaappaan has done a notable business by collecting Rs 41.75 lakh (A$86,807). The film saw the light of the day on 28 screens. Whereas in New Zealand, it has earned Rs 3.91 lakh from six screens.

Suriya's Kaappaan has made an above-average collection at the Malaysian box office. The movie has grossed Rs 91.63 lakh from 37 screens (MYR 537,999).

Meanwhile, Kaappaan has made a decent collection at the domestic box office. As per the makers, the business in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been good. "Glad to see good reviews for #Kaappaan from Tamil Nadu and Kerala . Congratulations to the whole team @Suriya_offl @anavenkat. [sic]" Mohanlal, who has played an important role in Kaappaan, thanked the fans on Twitter.

Kaappaan is an action thriller which revolves around the Prime Minister (Mohanlal) and an officer from the SPG (Special Protection Group). KV Anand-directorial has Arya and Sayyessha playing key roles.