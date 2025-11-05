Dulquer Salmaan is ready with his new film, Kaantha, which is a Tamil and Telugu bilingual movie. The film will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025. Actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead role in this period drama.

Dulquer shared a short video on trailer update. He shared a video from the film on social media and the video offers a glimpse at what is coming next. It starts with a man asking what is happening inside a studio on a stormy night. Then the camera moves to Dulquer's character and he is shown as a superstar. He says that he will make the film and tells others to just watch him.

The glimpse shows some tense moments as a woman points a knife at Dulquer and someone throws a chair at him. He laughs proudly while facing danger. The short clip runs for 37 seconds and ends with the message that the Kaantha trailer will release on November 6, 2025.

Watch the teaser here:

The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. He also wrote the story and screenplay. The music is composed by Jhanu Chanthar. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse, actors Samuthirakani and Rana Daggubati play important roles. Rana is also one of the producers along with Dulquer.

Kaantha is Dulquer Salmaan's next big film after Lucky Baskhar which was a hit in Telugu. Recently, he appeared in a small role in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and the film became a huge success. Dulquer produced that movie and received praise for supporting a woman-led story.

Kaantha will mark Dulquer Salmaan's strong return to theatres this November. Fans are now waiting for the trailer launch on November 6, 2025. On the other hand, Dulquer also has Aakasamlo Oka Thaara with Pava Sadineni and Vyjayanthi Movies. The film is slated for release in Summer 2026 and has a newbie playing the female lead.