Rajinikanth is going to possibly lay a foundation about his ideologue, beliefs and the values that he believes in politics in his forthcoming movie Kaala. The trailer of the film, which is released on Monday, May 28, has given a strong indication of the filmflick speaking about the current politics in the country.

The clip revolves around the baddie played by Nana Patekar and messiah of masses enacted by Rajinikanth. The politician and the hero apparently lock horns at some stage leading to violent clashes between the two men.

Rajinikanth looks stylish even in his old-man's avatar and looks as energetic as ever in the trailer. He battles it out with the villains with ease and mouths a couple of powerful one-liners in video.

The trailer from the Rajinikanth-starrer has doubled the viewers' expectations around the Pa Ranjith's film. Here, we bring you selected-few comments posted by the netizens on Twitter:

Chaitanya: Whoa. Ideology with Mass Appeal is a Terrific Combination. You seem to have a winner, Sir. @beemji

Have a gut feeling that #Kaala will emerge as a silent Blockbuster like Chandramukhi

Ajithjenito: #KaalaTrailer Vera Level Mass http://youtu.be/mMCEvr3VWqQ !!! #MakeWayForTheKing #KingKariKAALAnTrailer " It's Unbelievable Expectations Trailer" Marana Waiting For #KAALA #10DaysToGoForKAALA

Hemanth Raj: Nothing stands out from #Kaala trailer, but will still look to watch it on the first day for one man!

Man of Justice: #kaala

#KaalaTrailer

Theatre roof will be blown off after this dialogue

"Kutungada makkale"

Rajasekar: Villan speaking hindi, may be #Rajini Trolled #modi in the movie.

Just Can't wait for it.

#KaalaTrailer

#Kaala

Nilukshan Krishnaram: The ending with 'Poraaduvom' BGM gives goosebumps to anyone who watches this! #Kaala

#Thalaivar is always Mass!

Here's the official trailer!

Lakshman: #Kaala Trailer is Good, Not Great

Director Vision is Different So let's

see on Silver screen, Simple.

Vetri Vel VK: Watching #KAALATRAILER #kaala more than 10times

Expectation overload #kaala Really amazing and may be more sentimental sequence will place on second half

Thank you @rajinikanth @dhanushkraja @beemji @Music_Santhosh @Arunrajakamaraj @wunderbarfilms @LycaProductions @RBSIRAJINI

VCD: If your expectation levels aren't higher, yes, then this is the trailer for you.

#KaalaTrailer

#Kaala

#KaalaFromJune7th