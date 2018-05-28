The trailer of Rajinikanth's Kaala will be launched on Monday, May 28. Multifaceted actor Dhanush, who has funded the project, has announced the news on Twitter.

"Wunderbar films #kaala new trailer will be released today evening at 7 pm .. #thekingarrives #manofmasses #thalaivar #superstar WORLD WIDE RELEASE FROM JUNE 7Th. Mark the date. Keep the leave letters ready [sic]," he wrote.

April 28 is a special day for Rajinikanth's family as it was on this day that he was taken to Singapore after falling sick in 2010. "#28thMay2011 was that day... I'll never forget !! The day we took Appa to Singapore for his health treatment ... Gods grace we returned days later with him back in good health, thanks to all your prayers & good wishes .. Today 7 years later this is for your love [sic]," Soundarya Rajinikanth tweeted.

The trailer is expected to give an outline of the story. The audience can expect the clip to have the necessary commercial ingredients that Rajinikanth's fans love to see in his movies.

Pa Ranjith's Kaala is an action-packed political thriller, which has Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Ravi Kale and others in the cast. Huma Qureshi plays the female lead in the Rajinikanth flick, which is set in the slums of Mumbai.

Kaala goes Mersal Way

In a bid to reach out to a large section of the audience, WunderBar Films has teamed up with Twitter to bring out 'emoji' which appears next to the hashtag, every time people mention the word 'Kaala' on the social media platform in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The emoji has been designed from Rajinikanth's character from Kaala and will be active between May 28 and June 10.

"Rajinikanth is India's biggest megastar and we are very excited about the launch of the emoji. We're thankful to Twitter for this vibrant emoji that we're sure his fans will absolutely love," said S Vinod, executive producer and COO of Wunderbar Films Private Limited, in a press release.

Vijay's Mersal was the first South Indian movie to get an 'emoji' on Twitter. Ilayathalapathy's character as a village head had been turned into an emoji.