Rajinikanth's Kaala trailer is trending in top position on YouTube. The video has been well-received by the audience. As a result, the clip has managed to garner great numbers on the video-sharing website.

The trailers from all three versions – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi – were unveiled on Monday, May 28. While the Tamil version has become an instant hit, the Bollywood version has got decent response. Surprisingly, the numbers of the Tollywood version is not up to the mark.

The Tamil version of Kaala trailer has amassed over 32 lakh hits with 1.36 lakh likes and over 19,000 dislikes. It has fetched close to 8,500 comments by the time the story went for publishing.

Whereas the Telugu version of Kaala trailer has got 4.47 lakh hits with 15,000 likes. Usually, the clip from the superstar's film used to garner at least 50 percent of what the Tamil version of his movies gets on YouTube. The Hindi version has garnered 3.59 lakh with 13,000 likes.

Together, the trailers of the movie have got over 4 million hits.

The promo gives an idea about the storyline in Kaala. Rajinikanth plays the messiah of mass, while Nana Patekar plays a crooked politician.

Celebs Comments:

dulquer salmaan: Superstar is back !! And how !!! #kaala ☺☺

Bindu Madhavi: Thalaivaa we are waiting for your Mass entry pls come soon #Kaala

Editor PraveenKl: Masssssive trailer!!! Thalaivar swag gonna be a huge one for the team!!! Wishing everyone a blockbuster @wunderbarfilms @Music_Santhosh #KaalaFromJune7th #KAALATRAILER #Kaala

Ganesh Venkatram: Phenomenal...#Thalaivar MAGIC .... Doing what he does best... Love that swag #kaalaTrailer

Particularly loved @Music_Santhosh's score in the #KaalaTrailer. The way it starts from scratch and then escalates really ups the ante. Bright stock in store come the film, I reckon!

Anirudh Ravichander: #THEKINGARRIVES

Mind-blowing #KaalaTrailer

Can't wait for 7th

Sundeep Kishan: Thalaivvvvaaaaaaaaaaaaa ........

