Popular southern actor Prakash Raj has come forward to support the makers of Kaala. He is reportedly mediating between the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and the makers f the Rajinikanth starrer for a smooth release of the film in the state.

The Karnataka people had been upset with Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery issue. Therefore, KFCC and other Kannada groups have decided to boycott the release of Kaala in the state and the distributor, who bought its theatrical rights for Karnataka, backed out.

Actor Vishal requested KFCC to sort out the issue. He tweeted on May 29, "Wat Rajini sir spoke bout Cauvery issue is called responsibility n freedom of speech. how cn they stop #kaala release n Karnataka in retaliation. I sincerely hope the Karnataka film chamber and fellow brothers resolve this issue. we all r Indians eventually.gb"

Some people on social media asked actor Prakash Raj whether he would support the ban on Kaala's release in Karnataka. Bharath (@bharath1) tweeted, "Just waiting to see what is @prakashraaj going to say on the decision of Karnataka film bodies announcing a ban on @rajinikanth starrer #Kaala in their State!"

Praveen Manay‏ (@Praveen_Manay) tweeted, "@prakashraaj Question to you. Do you support ban on Rajinikanth movie #Kaala in Karnataka??? #JustAsking."

Prakash Raj is born and brought up in Bangalore, Karnataka. He acted in movies from all the southern film industries.

Some reports claimed that he attended a meeting with the KFCC to sort out the issues related to Kaala on Thursday. The issue is likely to be resolved by Thursday evening.

Kaala is a gangster movie, written and directed by Pa Ranjith and produced by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush. It is a big-ticket movie and the stakes are very high.