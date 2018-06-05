The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, June 5, directed the state government to provide security for the theatres which will screen Kaala and asked to take adequate measures to ensure no untoward incidents take place in the state.

The makers of Kaala had approached the Karnataka High Court, seeking an order restraining the Karnataka government and Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce from preventing the film's release in the state.

Pro-Kannada groups are against the release of Kaala in Karnataka for Rajinikanth's stand on Cauvery.

Nonetheless, the theatres are yet to take a call on the screening and there is no sign of advance booking. "We are not sure about the release. So, we have not started the advance booking," a source from the Urvashi theatre in Bengaluru told The International Business Times (India edition) and said that there will have clarity by today evening.

Many theatres in the city are happy to screen the movie but fear that they might face the wrath of the fringe groups. "Even if they provide security, we are not willing to screen the film. How many days can the government provide security?" a spokesperson from a leading single screened told us on the condition of anonymity.

Nonetheless, Rajinikanth is hopeful of the film's release in Karnataka. The superstar feels that the Karnataka government makes necessary arrangements for the release of the flick.

We tried reaching out to the distributor, he did not respond to our repeated calls. Meanwhile, the stage is set for the release of Kaala. The movie will hit the screens in over 2000 screens on June 7.

Pa Ranjith's film is bankrolled by Rajinikanth's son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Huma Qureshi plays the female lead in the flick, which has Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar and others in the cast.