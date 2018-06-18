Rajinikanth continues to be the biggest star at Chennai box office who can pull the audience to theatres. His latest film Kaala has now joined Rs 10-crore club in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

By the end of its second weekend, Kaala has grossed Rs 10.29 crore. The Pa Ranjith-directorial took 11 days to reach the mark and it is Rajini's third movie to breach Rs 10-crore mark in Chennai. Also, it is the seventh Tamil film to registers its name in the club after Enthiran, Kabali, Theri, Baahubali 2, Mersal and Vivegam.

Rajinikanth's Kabali is in the numero uno position in the highest-grossing Tamil movies in Chennai. It minted Rs 24 crore in the capital city of the state and followed by Baahubali 2, which raked in about Rs 18 crore.

Vijay's Mersal and Theri earned Rs 14.71 crore and Rs 10.10 crore, respectively. Whereas Ajith's Vivegam made a little of Rs 10 crore in its lifetime in Chennai.

Kaala in Chennai

The movie got to a good start in Chennai in its first weekend by raking in Rs 6.64 crore. The collection saw a normal dip on weekdays and saw growth during its second weekend. It has to be noted that the movie had met with mixed reviews.

However, the business is not up to the mark in the other parts of India. In Andhra and Telangana, it has not done well, while the Tamil film made average business in Kerala and Karnataka.