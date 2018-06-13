The business of Rajinikanth's Kaala may have seen a huge dip across Tamil Nadu, but the Kollywood flick has managed to retain good viewership in Chennai. As a result, the Pa Ranjith-directorial has done well on its sixth day as well.

The trade reports say that Kaala has earned Rs 56 lakh on its sixth day from over 250 shows across the city. The total collection of the movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu now stands at Rs 7.79 crore.

Kaala got a fantastic start on June 7 by minting Rs 1.76 crore and witnessed a normal dip the following day by earning Rs 1.44 crore. In the next two days, the Rajinikanth-starrer earned Rs 1.70 crore and Rs 1.74 crore, respectively.

On Monday, Kaala earned Rs 59 lakh and has managed to retain the viewership on Tuesday. With the same momentum, the Dhanush-produced film is expected to cross Rs 10-crore mark in Chennai.

Kaala is estimated to have grossed over Rs 47 crore in Tamil Nadu. However, the movie has reportedly failed to pull the audience to theatres in other centres.

In Karnataka and Kerala, Kaala has not done badly, but in Andhra the Rajini's flick has shown losses at the box office.

In overseas centres, Kaala has been received well in Australia and the business is average in the US.