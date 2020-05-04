Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has landed in another controversy once again with his distasteful and disrespectful comment on the followers of Narendra Modi, who are trolling him with the hashtag #SanjayGupta_KMKB.

It is known that Sanjay Gupta landed in problems for his distasteful stint on social media. The Kaabil director is at it again. It is not clear on why attacked the followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's followers, who are addressed as Bhakts by leftists in India. But he abused them with a cuss word.

Sanjay Gupta took to his Twitter account on Sunday night to hurl his anger against the followers of Narendra Modi with cuss word. The director, who is now busy with the pre-production of Shootout 3: Mumbai Saga, wrote, "BHAKTS Ki MAA KI C##T!!! REACT SO AT Least I KNOW WHO YOU ARE."

This disrespectful tweet from responsible director like Sanjay Gupta angered many followers of Narendra Modi, who resorted to troll him. Some of them said that it is his publicity stunt for his upcoming movie Shootout 3: Mumbai Saga, which should be banned or boycotted by everyone.

Film critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Drunkard Sanjay Gupta has deleted this tweet.. He has Abused crores of Indian mothers. They cross their line because they know action won't be initiated against them. After corona ends, his film #MumbaiSaga should be banned. @myogiadityanath @mlkhattar @vijayrupanibjp @ChouhanShivraj #arrestsanjaygupta @Rajput_Ramesh @BJP4Karnataka."

Shubham @Shubhii_1818

Sanjay gupta after seeing #SanjayGupta_KMKB is trending at no 1.Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy

Sanuj Lodhi @sanuj_lodhi

Let's unite and trend, Sanjay gupta is a director of Upcoming movie #BoycottMumbaiSaga

Bishnu Prasad Mishra @BishnuPrMishra

Why Trending #SanjayGupta_KMKB!?? Just #BoycottMumbaiSaga Release Date : 19 June 2020

Pradeep Poonia @pradeeeppoonia

We don't need to trend #SanjayGupta_KMKB. He is a failed B grade movie maker looking for cheap attention.