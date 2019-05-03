Arulnithi and Shraddha Srinath's K13 is the latest film to be hit by piracy. Hours after its theatrical release, the Tamil movie has been leaked on torrent sites, which is expected to take toll on its collection.

Barath Neelakantan-directorial is revolves around assistant director Madhiazhagan (Arulnithi) and an author, Malarvizhi, played by Shraddha Srinath. After getting drunk, he spends a night at her house. To his horror, the hero finds her dead the next morning. What happens next is the thrilling part of the film.

K13 has opened to fairly positive reviews. The industry was expecting the movie to do a decent collection at the box office in the next few days. Unfortunately, the full movie has hit the torrent sites which could affect its collection at the box office.

The Tamil film industry, like other language industries, has become a victim of piracy. Vishal, the president of Producers' Council and secretary of Nadigar Sangam, has tried to take a few measures to prevent piracy. But his efforts have gone in vain.

Not just Kollywood, piracy has hit many film industries across the world. Though strict measures are in place, the menace remains unresolved.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays. In some cases, the films are being leaked even before their official release.