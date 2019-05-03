Panorama Studios has announced it will distribute south Indian films like Vishal's Ayogya (Tamil), Nikhil Siddhartha's Arjun Suravaram (Telugu) and Dr. Rajashekar's Kalki in north India in May.

Panorama Studios is one of the leading diversified film studios in India and it has various business segments like production, distribution, talent management, advertisements, syndication, equipment rental and line production. It has distributed several Hindi movies including Veerey Ki Wedding, Raid and Andhadhun, which have become big hits at the box office.

Panorama Studios recently ventured into south Indian film industry and distributed Telugu films Majili and Jersey in northern parts of the country. Now, the studio has bagged the north Indian rights of Ayogya, Arjun Suravaram and Kalki, which are among the most awaited summer releases down south.

The bosses of Panorama Studios tweeted on May 1: "After distributing #Telugu films #Majili and #Jersey in *North India*, we at Panorama Studios Distribution will release #Tamil film #Ayogya [on 10 May 2019] and #Telugu film #ArjunSuravaram, both in *North India* So gear up to Kickstart May '19 with a Bang!"

Days after this announcement, the studio acquired the distribution rights of Dr Rajashekar's Kalki. Komal Nahta tweeted, "PanoramaStudiosDistribution started the financial year with 2 back-to-back Telugu hits - 'Majili' and 'Jersey'! Now the company will kickstart May '19 with a bang by releasing 'Ayogya' (Tamil), 'Arjun Suravaram' (Telugu) and 'Dr. Rajashekar's 'Kalki' (Telugu) @PanoramaMovies."

Ayogya is a Tamil action film, which is an official remake of Telugu film Temper (2015) starring Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. The movie is directed by debutant Venkat Mohan and produced by B Madhu. Vishal and Raashi Khanna are in the lead roles and R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna and Pooja Devariya appear in supporting roles. The flick is scheduled for worldwide release on 10 May.

Arjun Suravaram starring Nikhil Siddharth and Lavanya Tripathi is an action crime thriller, which is directed by TN Santhosh and produced by Rajkumar Akella and Kaviya Venugopal. The film is about an investigative journalist, who is wrongly convicted of swindling banks with fake certificates. The film, which is set to for release on May 17, is all about how he exposes the racket behind the crime.

Kalki is an action thriller, which is directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by C Kalyan, Shivani and Shivathmika Rajasekhar under the banner Shivani Shivathmika Movies. Dr Rajasekhar, Adah Sharma and Nanditha Swetha are playing the lead roles and Rahul Ramakrishna, Nassar, Ashtosh Rana, Shatru and Siddu Jonnalagadda appear in the supporting roles in this movie, which is released in theatres on May 24.