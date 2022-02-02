Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra joins Sunil Grovers web series Close


The Korean drama series 'Snowdrop' is all set for its OTT premiere on February 9. The 16-part period drama series stars Jung Hae-In, the star of 'Tune in for Love' and 'While You Were Sleeping' BLACKPINK's Jisoo. 

BLACKPINK Jisoo
BLACKPINK Jisoo birthdayJISOO (@sooyaaa__/Instagram)

The series, which explores the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil, has been written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller 'Sky Castle'. 

Commenting on the show's release, director Jo Hyun-tak said, "'Snowdrop' is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate. 

South Korean actor Jung Hae In will be holding his first international fan meeting on March 4.
South Korean actor Jung HaeSBS

'Snowdrop', Jisoo's debut-starring performance in a Korean drama, will showcase excitement, action, and romance as it follows Yeong-ro, who goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves, Jung Hae-In. Jung Hae-In too puts everything on the line to save his lady.

'Snowdrop' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9 and will drop in a new episode each week.

