The Korean drama series 'Snowdrop' is all set for its OTT premiere on February 9. The 16-part period drama series stars Jung Hae-In, the star of 'Tune in for Love' and 'While You Were Sleeping' BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

The series, which explores the forbidden love between a young couple trapped in a time of political turmoil, has been written by Yoo Hyun-mi and directed by Jo Hyun-tak, the duo behind the 2018 thriller 'Sky Castle'.

Commenting on the show's release, director Jo Hyun-tak said, "'Snowdrop' is a heart-warming fictional melodrama about a young couple in love, and as the story unfolds, find themselves enduring an unbearable pain that one rarely encounters in a lifetime. I hope global audiences find this heartfelt series also gripping and suspenseful as the two come to face their fate.

'Snowdrop', Jisoo's debut-starring performance in a Korean drama, will showcase excitement, action, and romance as it follows Yeong-ro, who goes against her family and her country to help the man she loves, Jung Hae-In. Jung Hae-In too puts everything on the line to save his lady.

'Snowdrop' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9 and will drop in a new episode each week.