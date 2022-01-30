For the Tamil audience, who were disappointed over the completion of Bigg Boss Tamil 5, here is a good news. The format is back with a bang. This time, not on television, but on the OTT platform.

Where and When it will be Appear Before Audience?

Yes, the show titled Bigg Boss Ultimate will be premiered on Sunday at 6.30 pm. It will be streamed on HotStar app and website. The duration of the show is not 100 days but just 48 days. However, it will be streamed 24/7 and not just an hour or two like the regular Bigg Boss. Yet fans can enjoy one-hour special episode daily at 9 pm from Monday.

Who all Are Participating in the Show?

The first-ever OTT version of Bigg Boss Tamil will have the participation of contestants who were part of earlier seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil. Going by the reports, Julie, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Anita Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Suja Varunee, Abhirami, Snehan, Thaadi Balaji, Abhinay, Nirup, Balaji Murugadoss, Suruthi, Thamarai and a few others are part of the show.

Who is Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil?

Vijay TV is continuing its association with Kamal Haasan for Bigg Boss Ultimate. The Universal Star will be appearing every weekend to interact with the contestants like the way he does for the regular Bigg Boss show.

"I'm extremely excited to continue staying in touch with you by hosting the OTT version as well. The new format is now available 24/7 to engage and entertain you more. I am 100 per cent confident that you will find this whole new experience refreshing and interesting," The Times of India quoted Kamal Haasan as saying.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Ultimate Online?

The netizens can watch the special episode live by downloading Disney+Hotstar or can watch it on its website. New customers can buy the subscription for Rs 299.

Further, mobile users with Jio connections can watch Bigg Boss Ultimate on their mobile by downloading Jio TV for free.