The Congress appears to be finding it difficult to come to terms with the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its most prominent faces. Scindia, along with 21 other MLAs, rebelled against the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and has now joined the BJP.

Scindia tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, the party claimed that Scindia was expelled for his anti-party activities.

On the cusp of losing yet another state to the saffron party in less than 12 months, the Congress has been left scrambling to retain power in Madhya Pradesh. Last year, in a similar turn of events, the BJP had taken over the reins of Karnataka from Congress-JDS.

Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for the political crisis in MP

In his first remark since the unfolding of drama in Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, March 11, took a jibe at PM Modi for focussing on destabilising an elected government and not on the economy. The Gandhi scion targeted PM Modi over the crash in global oil prices.

"Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," said Gandhi in a tweet directed at PM Modi.

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

Congress never sidelined Scindia, says Digvijaya Singh

Contrary to the reports, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh categorically denied that the party had begun to sideline Scindia and that he was not satisfied with the leadership.

"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi-Shah Tutelage," he said.

Thank you Pawan you did a good job. He sees a great Future for India under ModiShah Govt when our Banks are collapsing our ₹ is plummeting our Economy is in shambles and our Social Fabric is being destroyed. So be it. https://t.co/PmUth3CL46 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 11, 2020

I agree with Pawan he should replace Amit Shah or Nirmala Seetharaman and knowing his talent he would certainly do a better job then either of them. May he grow under ModiShah Tutelage. Our best wishes to you Maharaj. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 11, 2020

Taking potshots at Scindia, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that people like him can go to any extent for power.

"Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitions, especially when the BJP is ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the judiciary," he said on Twitter.

Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary.

1/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people proves they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better.

2/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

"He had been entrusted with important jobs by the party. But now the situation had come to such a pass that he found it more convenient to switch over to the other party," Chowdhury added.

Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The father had once called the BJP 'Deshdrohis'. Wonder what he would be thinking of his son joining that gang."