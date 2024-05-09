In a notable recognition of exceptional leadership and innovative excellence, Jwala Khan, the visionary Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of GrabAgile Inc, was celebrated as one of the 'Ten Crore Champions' at the Freedom Business Retreat 2024. This prestigious event took place at the luxurious Leela Palace, Chennai, organized by the Internet Lifestyle Hub, one of the world's fastest-growing communities for trainers, mentors, and teachers, boasting nearly 30,000 members.

The 'Ten Crore Champion' award is bestowed upon leaders who not only achieve substantial financial success but also make significant contributions to their fields. Jwala Khan, with his profound impact on digital transformation across multiple sectors, was one of just five luminaries honored with this accolade at the retreat hosted on April 1-2, 2024.

Revolutionizing Education and Industry

Jwala Khan's journey from a computer applications student to a tech and entrepreneurship titan has been nothing short of remarkable. His notable achievements began with the creation of a school management software in 2010-11, at a time when digital schooling was still nascent. This innovative software included features such as SMS notifications and digital timetables, setting a new standard in educational technology.

In the construction industry, Khan spearheaded the development of a customized ERP system for a major company with 10,000 employees and 750 civil engineers, optimizing crucial processes like labor attendance, invoicing, and material tracking.

Innovation Before Its Time

Even before the widespread adoption of platforms like Paytm, Khan was instrumental in developing BULKSELL, a pioneering mobile recharge software that dramatically simplified the transaction process for 750 distributors and 13,000 retailers across India.

Leadership at GrabAgile Inc



Since co-founding GrabAgile Inc in 2020, Jwala Khan has led the organization to impressive heights, focusing on SCRUM certification, consulting, and software development tailored for training companies. Under his leadership, GrabAgile Inc has trained 18,000 professionals and generated $7.5 million in revenue, significantly advancing the agile community.

Vision for the Future

Looking forward, Jwala Khan is not resting on his laurels. He is currently developing an open-source digital platform aimed at uniting all Scrum trainers under a single network. This ambitious project is designed to enhance collaboration, share knowledge, and redefine standards in Scrum training. Furthermore, Khan envisions expanding this collaborative network to include professionals from various sectors, facilitating a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters professional growth and innovation across industries.

Jwala Khan's Legacy and Future Ambitions

Jwala Khan's story is a testament to his relentless pursuit of innovation, his commitment to digital transformation, and his profound impact on agile methodologies. As he continues to shape the future of professional training and development, his efforts promise to pave the way for a more connected and efficient global professional community.