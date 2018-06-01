Justin Trudeau Slams Trump Tariffs On Steel And Aluminum As ‘Totally Unacceptable’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called President Donald Trump and amp;rsquo;s tariffs on steel and aluminum and amp;ldquo;totally unacceptable and amp;rdquo; and suggested that the move is a turning point in the longtime relationship between the two neighboring allies. and amp;nbsp;After months of negotiation, the Trump administration finally imposed much-talked about tariffs Thursday morning (May 31) on the United States closest allies and amp;mdash;Mexico, Canada and amp;nbsp;and the European Union.