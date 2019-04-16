Hailey Baldwin is in love with Justin Bieber but not with his sense of humour! Recently, the singer took to Instagram to share a rather creepy photoshop work just to prove to the world "Jailey for real". He basically morphed Hailey's picture with his own face and made it look super creepy.

He captioned the picture as, "The internet gotta chill jailey for real." Hailey did respond to the picture by commenting, "Lolol I hate this." Basically, the picture was originally Hailey sporting Adidas tracksuit. However, he morphed her face with his and also got her stomach and arms with his tattoos.

Perfect as the picture may be, it sure is super creepy considering how Bieber did rock platinum blonde locks once upon a time. The couple attended Coachella together where they had a blast. They were joined by Kendall Jenner and it seemed like it was quite the night as Bieber shared a picture off them from the festival.

This is the original picture that Hailey Baldwin had shared on her Instagram -

While his mental health has been the priority for the couple's marriage to work, Baldwin has been incredibly supportive. A source told People: "Hailey is able to support Justin in a way that no one else has been able to. She only comes from a place of love. She doesn't want anything from him except for him to be able to be the best person and husband. Justin is overwhelmingly grateful for how patient and supportive Hailey is." Bieber might be goofy with his wife but he is also a sweetheart.

Earlier this month, Bieber shared a gorgeous picture of Hailey along with a nice poem penned by him which read:

"Sunlight falls into the Abyss

Just like i fall into your lips

Waves crash onto the shore

My love for you grows more and more

Sound of the crickets a true meditation

I think about you, Gods greatest creation.

As i fall into this blissful state

I ponder on how you're my one true SOULMATE"