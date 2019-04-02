Justin Bieber posted a random picture of a sonogram on his Instagram, without a caption. Several of his fans assumed that his wife Hailey Baldwin is finally pregnant but it was quickly revealed that Justin made an April Fool's joke.

Justin Bieber surely knows how to tease his millions of followers. The acclaimed singer recently posted a sonogram picture on his Instagram that led many to believe that Hailey Baldwin is finally pregnant. Fans started to comment like, "I HATE YOU YOU MADE ME AN HEART ATTACK," and "whaaatttt nooo waayyy???"

Even Hailey Baldwin commented on the pic and wrote, "very funny."

If that was not enough, Justin posted pictures of Hailey Baldwin where she is seen lying in a hospital ward and her hospital gown is revealing her flat stomach. From the pictures, it looks like she is undergoing sonography test as she is pregnant. There are several speculations that Justin wishes to be a father but as of now, their reps have not commented on the same.

In other news, Justin Bieber was recently slammed for using Diddy's Kim Porter picture to promote his clothing line. The "Sorry" singer was called disrespectful for posting a throwback picture of Sean Diddy Combs and the late Kim Porter to promote his clothing line, Drew House. In the caption, Justin wrote:

"@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT.."

The snap was uploaded by Diddy on his Instagram with the caption, "This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers."

Following which, Justin Bieber's fans openly criticized the singer for using his new clothing line in a tribute message. Fans added that Diddy was mourning for his girlfriend in his post and it was wrong of Justin to plug his clothing line in between. However, Justin responded in the comment section where he stated that he did not know Diddy was mourning his girlfriend and added that his outfit happens to be identical to his clothing line.