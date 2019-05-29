Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already husband and wife but they intended to get married in front of their family and friends. The grand wedding and the afterparty are getting delayed for quite some time and now there is the latest update as to why Selena Gomez's former beau is not marrying his wife, Hailey Baldwin, just the way they planned earlier.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's secretly got married in New York City courthouse back in September and they are approaching their one year marriage anniversary this fall. Soon after getting married in NYC, there were reports that the couple intends to have a religious ceremony that will bring their family and friends together.

In addition to this, there was an update to the Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin wedding guest list and several A-list names popped up. However, as heartbreaking as it sounds — Justin and Hailey are not currently focusing on throwing a grand party to celebrate their marriage.

As per earlier reports, Justin Bieber wanted to get married to Hailey Baldwin right before his 25th birthday. But as it turned out, it was around the same time when he got hit by several health issues. As of now, their wedding has taken a back seat as the "Never Say Never" singer tackles his mental health struggles.

In addition to this, as per the latest report by People, the married couple has not dropped on the idea of having a bigger wedding.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will get married when they "feel they are ready." As of now, the most important thing in their life is focusing on their health and taking small steps in their relationship.

People's report further revealed that Justin Bieber is undergoing therapy which has changed the way he thinks. As per the alleged source, the Canadian pop star is now more focused on taking one day at a time is not rushing into anything.

"The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy," the source added.

It will take some time before we get to see those adorable pictures of Hailey Baldwin walking down the aisle and Justin Bieber waiting for her in his black tux. Till then, we can simply hope that the couple will come of this time stronger than before.