If you are not living under the rock since 2014, you might have heard of a weird conspiracy theory swirling around Justin Bieber. As per the peeps, or from everyone who ever watched a video (attached below), many believed that their favorite Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, is in fact, a lizard person. Well, Justin's manager has come out and finally put all the conspiracies to the rest.

In 2014, Fox News published a video of Justin Bieber's arrest and his appearance in court for DUI. In the video, Justin was looking glum as he heard the court talk about his actions. However, the video made many viewers believe that Justin Bieber blinked with reptilian eyelids. Check the video:

Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun finally manage to put this longtime conspiracy theory to rest.

At a 10th anniversary party for the charity Pencils of Promise, Justin Bieber's manager Braun cleared up the rumor, Is 'Baby' singer Justin Bieber secretly a lizard person?

"Yeah... I hate to break it to people. He is not a secret lizard person," Braun told to HuffPost. "He's a different kind of animal. You guys figure it out."

The conspiracy theories about Justin Bieber being a lizard person is not new. In March 2017, there was a headline by Australian news site Perth Now that circulated the Internet that read: "Hundreds of Fans Claim They Saw Justin Bieber Turn Into A Giant Reptile." In the accompanying article, several anonymous alleged sources gave an in-detail description of the scene that took place right in front of their eyes. As per the weird claims, hundreds of Justin's fans witnessed him undergo a drastic transformation from a singer into a slimy lizard person.

"Bieber was hanging around with this big guy, his bodyguard I guess, and we were just staring because he kept turning into a huge reptile. His bodyguard was pointing at us, shouting that he'd kick our teeth in if we didn't put our phones away," read one of those quotes.

During that time, Buzzfeed News was told by Perth Now's head of digital content such news was never published on their site in the first place. In simple words, such claims and the accompanying quotes were nothing but fake news.